Robbers loot two men at knife-point on Beed bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the Beed bypass, two men stopped a pair of friends in the evening, threatened them with a knife, and snatched ₹6,000 from their pockets. The robbery occurred on Sunday between Bembde Hospital and Surat Textile.

Sunil Dhotre (35, Balapur Phata) and his friend Ajay Kaduba Kirtikar were returning home after work on October 19. While walking past Bembde Hospital on the Beed bypass, two unknown men intercepted them in the dark. Threatening to kill them with a knife, the assailants took ₹6,000 from their pockets. A case has been registered at Satara Police Station.

Locals noted that just a short distance from the crime scene, there is a wine shop and a hub for illicit liquor, which regularly attracts rowdy elements and criminals. This has made commuting through the area difficult for residents.