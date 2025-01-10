Robot camera detects obstructions in pipeline at 52 spots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In many localities of the city, complaints regarding contaminated water supply and the lack of water reaching the last household are frequently received by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's water supply section. To resolve these complaints, the water pipelines had to be dug up until now. However, with the use of robotic technology, it now takes only a few minutes to identify where blockages occur in the pipelines, where leakages are happening, and where contaminated water is entering. So far, the robot has successfully inspected 52 locations. It has detected stones and tree roots inside the pipelines.

The CSMC has purchased two robots for Rs 48 lakh. Employees from the Chennai-based Salinos Robotics Company use these robots to identify blockages in the water pipelines. The municipal corporation pays them a monthly fee of Rs 1.04 lakh. This technology is also being used to detect unauthorised (illegal) pipeline connections. The person responsible is fined Rs 5,000 on the spot, and the connection is legalised. The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth demonstrated this new technology at a press conference on Friday. He also mentioned that in the future, this same technology will be used for drainage lines as well.

N-7 Sai Park

Residents in this area had complained about not receiving water at all. Even after increasing the water supply for an hour, no water was being received. When the robot was used, it revealed that there were stones in the water pipeline. A hole was dug at a specific spot, 1.4 meters apart, and the stone was removed.

Tree Roots in N-1

There were also complaints about the water supply in the Cidco N-1 area. Upon inspection using the robot, it was found that tree roots had blocked the water pipeline, preventing the water from flowing further.

Pipe Burst in Dashmeshnagar

In Dashmeshnagar, during an inspection, it was discovered that the water pipeline had burst, causing the water supply to stop. The issue was resolved by digging at the site, and the problem was fixed within a few hours.

Stones in Saadatnagar

In Saadatnagar, an inspection of the internal water pipeline revealed stones blocking the flow. The stones were removed, and as a result, the water supply was restored to 600 residents. The robot also helped remove thermocol from the pipe.