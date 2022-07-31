Robotic technology increases surgeons’ accuracy

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 31:

“Robotic Joint Replacement facility was introduced in the country three years back. This technology has come to Central Maharashtra now. However, this technology could not replace doctors and surgeons but can assist them to acquire more accuracy in surgeries. Hence, expert surgeons will be needed even at the advent of robots”, opined Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Group Rajendra Darda.

The first Robotic Joint Replacement Facility in the city was inaugurated by union minister of state for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in Santpure Hospital on Sunday. Rajendra Darda presided over the function.

Trustee of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital C P Tripathi, industrialist Raghvendra Joshi, Eknath Jadhav, IMA president Dr Sachin Fadnis, secretary Dr Ujwalla Dahiphale, Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Shivkumar Santpure, Kalavati Santpure, Chandrakant Badihaveli, Sunita Sajjan, Paras Ostwal, Pankaj Phulpagar, Naresh Sikchi and others were present.

Darda further said, knees are affected due to old age and the patients with the knee ailment become helpless. They could not even stand. The surgeons like Dr Santpure come forward and make these patients stand on their feet again.

The dignitaries also spoke on the occasion.