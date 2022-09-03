Robust Task: ASI to study environmental impact on Taj of Deccan

- Aim is to ensure the environs of Bibi ka Maqbara is safe from pollutants.

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

To assess the influence and threat caused due to climatic changes in the environment and suggest a timely action plan to overcome the prevailing damage, the Science Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will be undertaking an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on the city’s structural pride Bibi Ka Maqbara, soon.

The EIA study is going to be held for the first time on the 17th-century marvel (Taj of Deccan) in the circle. The heritage is the most sought-after place and is visited by an average of 10 lakh domestic visitors annually, a part of foreign tourists. Earlier, the ASI Directorate (New Delhi) conducted a such study on the world heritage Taj Mahal, around a decade ago.

Design of Work Plan

The deputy superintending archaeological chemist (DSAC) Shrikant Misra said, "The preparation of the Work Plan is underway and after a couple of weeks, a team will be deployed for the one-year-long study. The team members will move to the four corners of the Bibi ka Maqbara campus to jot down the real situation. Daily, they will count the total number of visitors entering the monument; entering the mausoleum; and entering the premises, but passing their leisure time by sitting in the four gardens on the campus."

Kids pose a challenge to ASI

" The figures of adult visitors will be obtained through the sale of entry tickets from the ASI, but the real challenge is in counting children of age less than 15 years. The entry is free for them (at any monument). In addition, there is a heavy rush of students during school picnics. Our team will remain alert to count these little heads as well during their visit to the royal mausoleum," explained Misra.

Environmental Impact on heritage

The ASI will follow the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) prescribed parameters regarding the presence (along with normal level and danger level) of the dust, suspended particulate matter (SPM) and gases present in the air including Nitrogen Dioxide (No2), Sulphur Dioxide (So2), Carbon Dioxide (Co2), Carbon Monoxide (CO) etc. Out of these, So2 in particular causes yellowing and intensive damage to the marble. The ASI has had its automatic weather station at the Maqbara campus that monitors the climatic conditions in the periphery since 2008. Hence under EIA, the Science Branch's robust task is to study the impact on marble as well as the stucco plaster of the monument due to the presence of gases in the air (through jotting down real the situation as well as going data of the weather station).

" In one year (12 months) we will scan the digital data recorded by the station as well as the data recorded manually by our team. The time span has been selected to record changes in environment and footfall of visitors during summer, monsoon and winter seasons, apart from vacations (summer, Diwali and Christmas), during festivals, tourist season and off-season" explained the DSAC.

Carrier of threats

The room temperature gets disturbed and the humidity increases due to a sudden rise in dust and carbon-di-oxide. The human beings carry dust with them (unseen by naked eyes but stuck on clothes and hairs or other hand-carrying bags). In addition, the visitors exhale carbon dioxide. Hence dust and Co2 levels suddenly shoot up and the effect of the existing climate poses threat to the heritage. Besides, touching the walls with sweating palms, apart from some adults, also causes slow damage. The No2 (which gets in the air primarily due to the burning of fuel, rubber and other hazardous waste) is acidic and creates a severe impact on marble said Misra adding all this observation will be done inside the mausoleum and the EIA report will be submitted to the Director - Scientific Preservation (New Delhi) for further action.