Rock music and dance frenzy lights-up LTCC ‘Kaleidoscope’ 2023

-Inter-school championship Kaleidoscope 2023

-Nath Valley School emerge champions in the high school category

-Mind blowing performances leave judges and audience in awe

Aurangabad: Rock music and dance frenzy swept the sprawling Lokmat lawns where school students with their heavy metal band and dance gave mind blowing live performances, putting on the show of their lifetime. Nath Valley School emerged the winners of the Lokmat Times Campus Club ‘Kaleidoscope’ inter school championship 2023 in both categories.

It was a fabulous Sunday at the Lokmat Lawns as students enjoyed music, dance and a live rock band performance. Heavy metal fans got a taste of various rock band performances for more than an hour. With so many bands performing at kaleidoscope, it looked like Rock music was all set to change the rock music scenario of the city. Various music styles including Hindi, Unplugged, rock, simple rock, fusion, Indipop and patriotic presentations made the evening memorable. The precision and skills with which the students played the instruments was indeed amazing. The dance performances of Std VI-VII were a vibrant canvas featuring several outstanding performers with their wonderful dance acts on the ‘Light as Prop’ theme. The show had dynamic performances, colorfully costumes with mesmerizing lights and visuals, innovative choreography, all integrated to create a magical show and an exuberant feast for the senses.The acts glued the audience to their seats for the whole evening. The crowd erupted in joy when their fellow batch mates took the stage to play some of their hits much to the delight of their fans.

Several entertaining performances

Hitting some high notes with their numbers patriotic songs like Ma Tujhe Salam, Teri Mitti Me Mil Jawa, Bollywood rocks like I am a disco dancer, Aaj Mera Jee Karda, Bolo Na Kya Hua, Zinda, Albela Sajan Ayo Re and many more fusion songs, classical and mix of bansuri and tabla on the rock. The beatboxing performances added to the uniqueness of the performances. The social message like save girl child and disability is ability given through the performances left an impression on the audience.

The rock band event was judged by Ashish Welode, Punk, rock and Bollywood guitarist, Munavar Ali, Sur Nava Dhyas Nava fame and Ravi Khome, winner of ETV Gaurav Maharashtracha while the group dance event was judged by Vishal Bhalerao assistant choreographer, Super Dancer Chapter 2, Rahul Kakde, T-Series choreographer and Umesh Chabukswar, dance and art director. Superintendent of Police (rural) Maneesh Kalwaniya, Founder of Lokmat Mahamarathon and director Campus Club Ruchira Darda and Lokmat Times Executive Editor Yogesh Gole were present as chief guests. The event was executed by Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad and anchored by Tausif Jalal Khan.

Winners of Std VIII-XI-X Rock Band Performance

1st : Dnyanada School

2nd: Nath Valley School

3rd: Riverdale High School

Consolation 1: Chate School

Consolation 2: BSGM School

Consolation 3: RJ International school

Group Dance Std VI-VII (Light as Prop)

1st : Nath Valley School

2nd: Stepping Stone School

3rd: St Lawrence High School

Consolation 1: BSGM School

Consolation 2: Dnyanada English School

Consolation 3: Himalaya Public School

Winners of the Kaleidoscope 2023: (High School)

Competition winners: Nath Valley School

Runner up: Dnyanada English School

1st runner up: Stepping Stones School

Show had flair and expertise

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya said that the LTCC is a platform for the students to display their talent and skill. The performances of the students were mesmerizing and excellent. Congratulations to all the students and teachers for showing such flair and expertise and taking such efforts in every act. The students who did not win should remember that failure is the mother of success.

Splendid and phenomenal performances

Founder of Lokmat Mahamarathon and director of Campus club Ruchira Darda said, we enjoyed all the performances. The students put up splendid and phenomenal show with each performance being different and vibrant. It was a sheer display of competence and ability. It was tough for the judges to choose the best teams. LTCC has always been the best to cater to such events that enrich and develop the students in an all round way. Congratulations to all winners.