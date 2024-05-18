Role play educates on BP complications; World Hypertension Day celebrations at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the World Hypertension Day celebrated on May 17, the team of doctors at MGM Medical College organised an awareness programme in the OPD block. Dean Dr R D Bohra, medical superintendent Dr H R Raghavan, B K Somani, head of the medicine department Dr Manjiri Naik, and others were present. The medicine department resident doctors put together a role play about a young boy having raised blood pressure causing complications like stroke. In contrast to that an old man whose aware about BP is regularly taking medications and was healthy.

Measures to avoid high blood pressure

The importance of ‘Prevention is better than cure’ was emphasized upon by advising measures like a balanced diet, avoidance of smoking, drinking and not compromising on sleep, regular exercise as per age and gender. Stress management and regular doctor visits to maintain a blood pressure around 120/80 mmHg was advised.

Dangers of high blood pressure

The complications surrounding highly raised BP such as damage to blood vessels of the heart, kidney, eyes, leading to diseases such as heart attacks, stroke, kidney disease as well as vision loss, were explained. Staff, doctors, and patients visiting MGM were present.