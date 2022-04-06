Rosehips have numerous benefits including heart health, skin aging and immunity.

How to brew rosehip tea at home - Rosehip tea can be made from the pseudo fruits of any rose plant, but it’s not recommended to use rosehip from plant that has been sprayed with pesticides.

First wash them thoroughly, next place 4-8 rosehip buds/dried buds in 250 ml of boiled water. Let it steep for 15 minutes and then remove the fruits.

Advantages of rosehip tea

1. Rich in antioxidants - Rosehip has high levels of Polyphenols, vitamin C, carotenoids and vitamin E. All the above have powerful antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help protect cell damage against free radicals. Fresh rosehip buds have more antioxidants than the dried tea bags one. This in turn also helps with heart health as it reduces LDL bad cholesterol.

2. High in vitamin C - Rosehips have the highest amount of vitamin C amongst all fruits and vegetables. Vitamin c plays an important role in your immune system including stimulating the production of white blood cells called lymphocytes, which protect your body against infection.

It helps maintain your skin’s protective barrier against outside pathogens.

In addition to vitamin C, rosehips contain high levels of polyphenols and vitamins A and E, all of which help strengthen and protect your immune system, stimulate the production of white blood cells.

3. Reduces pain - Proven to reduce joint pain in osteoporosis and inflammatory conditions.

4. Fights skin aging - Vitamin C has been shown to promote collagen synthesis and vitamin A protects skin cells against sun damage. A rosehip tea high in vitamin C helps your skin looking tighter and youthful.

It contains carotenoid astaxanthin which prevents breakdown of skin collagen.