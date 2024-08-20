Rotary hosts knee pain, bone screening camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former deputy mayor Prashant Desarda inaugurated a knee pain and bone screening camp conducted in association with the Rotary Club Aurangabad Central and Goyal Hospital, recently.

Desarda recalled the open gym project done by the Rotary Club four years ago. Rotary Club president Dr Sachin Soni gave information about various service projects of the Club. Dr Goyal spoke on how dangerous osteoporosis can be and what measures should be taken to address it. Uddhav Shirsath moderated the programme. Abed Patel proposed a vote of thanks. A total of 105 people were screened free of charge. Dr Siddhant Goyal, Purushottamdas Dhoot, Rahul Bodhankar, Sumedh Dhoot worked for the success. Deputy governor Ashok Matsagar, Shashikant Chalikwar, Basavaraj Jibkate, Bharat Chopde, Ved Jagirdar, Dr Rajiv Mundada were among those present.