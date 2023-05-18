Round Table conference held on NEP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:Vidyapith Vikas Manch organised a round table conference on National Education Policy (NEP) recently.

Expert and Principal Dr Anil Rao guided the participants which included Management Council members, Senators, Board of Studies chairmen and members.

Earlier, Chancellor nominated Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap spoke on the implementation of NEP.

Dr Rao said that the role of BoS chairmen and members would be important in the coming days due to the change in the education field with NEP implementation. He also guided on the workload, grading system, and structure of the syllabus.

Pro vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, Deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Principals Dr Makrand Paithankar, Dr Navnath Aghav, Dr Mazhar Farooqui and others were present. Dr Satish Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Chairman of Chemistry BoS Dr Aref Pathan, chairman of Marathi BoS Dr Sarjerao Jige and Dr Daya Patil worked for the success of the event.