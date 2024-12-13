Route for Maha Marathon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2024 11:20 PM2024-12-13T23:20:02+5:302024-12-13T23:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The excitement for the 8th edition of the Chhatrapati
Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Divisional Sports
Complex, is at its peak. The route for this marathon will be as follows:
21 kms:
Divisional Sports Complex, Mrugnayani Hotel, K-Pond Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Cuba
Restaurant, Yashodeep Hotel, Asian Hospital, Hotel Global, Kranti Chowk, Swad Restaurant,
Government Engineering College, Jay Tower, Municipal Corporation Suvidha Kendra, Hotel
Vits, Deogiri College, Bhajiwali Bai Chowk, Indo Brain Pre School, Dargah Chowpatty and
return via the same route. Finish Line: Divisional Sports Complex.
10 kms:
Divisional Sports Complex, K-Pond Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Cuba Restaurant, Asian
Hospital, Hotel Global, Kranti Chowk, Swad Restaurant, Jay Tower, Hotel Vits, Bhajiwali
Bai Statue and Dargah Chowpatty. Finish Line: Divisional Sports Complex.
3 kms:
Divisional Sports Complex, Sutgirni Chowk, K-Pond Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple (turn here
and return via the same route). Finish Line: Divisional Sports Complex.
5 kms:
Divisional Sports Complex, Sutgirni Chowk, K-Pond Chowk, Seven Hills Chowk (turn here and
return via the same route towards Gajanan Maharaj Chowk). Finish Line: Divisional Sports
Complex.
"To raise awareness about good health, the Lokmat Group has commendably organised the Maha
Marathon. This year, the introduction of the 'Sakhi Run'—a special 3 km event aimed at
increasing women's participation—is a praiseworthy initiative. Lokmat Group also provides
an opportunity for families to run together. For citizens, the Maha Marathon has truly
become a celebration."
Dr. Sunita Kude, Cosmetic Dermatologist
" The Lokmat Maha Marathon is an initiative that fosters connection and strengthens
relationships among participants. The event develops a habit of regular running and
strengthens the heart. Exercise through running is essential for preventing heart disease.
We extend our best wishes to Lokmat for this commendable effort to promote awareness about
good health and well-being."
Dr. Purushottam Lohiya, Chairman, Indian Academy of Acupuncture Science.