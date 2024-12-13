Route for Maha Marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The excitement for the 8th edition of the Chhatrapati

Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Divisional Sports

Complex, is at its peak. The route for this marathon will be as follows:

21 kms:

Divisional Sports Complex, Mrugnayani Hotel, K-Pond Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Cuba

Restaurant, Yashodeep Hotel, Asian Hospital, Hotel Global, Kranti Chowk, Swad Restaurant,

Government Engineering College, Jay Tower, Municipal Corporation Suvidha Kendra, Hotel

Vits, Deogiri College, Bhajiwali Bai Chowk, Indo Brain Pre School, Dargah Chowpatty and

return via the same route. Finish Line: Divisional Sports Complex.

10 kms:

Divisional Sports Complex, K-Pond Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Cuba Restaurant, Asian

Hospital, Hotel Global, Kranti Chowk, Swad Restaurant, Jay Tower, Hotel Vits, Bhajiwali

Bai Statue and Dargah Chowpatty. Finish Line: Divisional Sports Complex.

3 kms:

Divisional Sports Complex, Sutgirni Chowk, K-Pond Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple (turn here

and return via the same route). Finish Line: Divisional Sports Complex.

5 kms:

Divisional Sports Complex, Sutgirni Chowk, K-Pond Chowk, Seven Hills Chowk (turn here and

return via the same route towards Gajanan Maharaj Chowk). Finish Line: Divisional Sports

Complex.

Reactions:

"To raise awareness about good health, the Lokmat Group has commendably organised the Maha

Marathon. This year, the introduction of the 'Sakhi Run'—a special 3 km event aimed at

increasing women's participation—is a praiseworthy initiative. Lokmat Group also provides

an opportunity for families to run together. For citizens, the Maha Marathon has truly

become a celebration."

Dr. Sunita Kude, Cosmetic Dermatologist

" The Lokmat Maha Marathon is an initiative that fosters connection and strengthens

relationships among participants. The event develops a habit of regular running and

strengthens the heart. Exercise through running is essential for preventing heart disease.

We extend our best wishes to Lokmat for this commendable effort to promote awareness about

good health and well-being."

Dr. Purushottam Lohiya, Chairman, Indian Academy of Acupuncture Science.