Row over illegal building in Cidco N-5 sector

The shopkeepers of Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Commercial Complex in Cidco N-5 urged the civic authorities to demolish a three-storeyed building constructed near the entrance gate of the stadium complex.

Hence the anti-encroachment squad surveyed the stadium complex on Wednesday. The traders during the interaction with the civic officials alleged that the building has been built upon the galas, near the entrance, of the commercial complex.

The civic officials said the concerned person has submitted the map in the office showing the existence of the galas. Hence the two-storeyed built upon galas are illegal. The final decision regarding the illegal construction will be taken on Thursday, it is learnt.