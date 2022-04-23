RPF jawans to be deployed in railways

Aurangabad, April 23:

After the incident of robbery on Devagiri Express, the railway administration has decided to deploy an armed Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in every railway traveling in the night.

The Devagiri Express traveling from Aurangabad to Mumbai was robbed on Thursday midnight. A gold chain weighing 35 grams was snatched from a woman traveling in S-4 coach. Apart from this, the robbers also snatched the luggage from other passengers. Items worth Rs 2.50 lakh were looted in the incident. The fourth incident near Potul station had raised concern about passenger safety. Taking note, the administration decided to deploy armed RPF personnel in the railways. Meanwhile, a team was dispatched to Pune to investigate the incident, while the records of active mobile were being checked at the spot, sources said.

Nanded to Manmad will be on duty

RPF personnel patrolling the railway will have to perform their duties from Nanded to Manmad. Earlier, work from Nanded to Aurangabad was being given to the soldiers.