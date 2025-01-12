RPI-A to host public meeting near university on Name Extension Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Republican Party of India (RPI)-Athawale group will hold a public meeting on a ground of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce, at 6 pm, on January 14 on the Name Extension Day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). union Minister of the State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale will address the public meeting.

Addressing a press conference, RPI State unit executive president Baburao Kadam said that Minister Atul Save, Social Welfare Minister Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Gautam Sonawne, Milind Shelke, Daulat Kharat, Brahmanand Chavan, Pappu Kage and others would also grace the event.

Earlier, a full-length statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be unveiled by Ramdas Athawale at Kingaon in Phulambri at 10 am, on January 14. Phulambri MLA Anuradha Chavan, State Working President Baburao Kadam and Milind Shelke will remain present for the event.

Kishore Thorat, District President Vijay Magare, City President Nagraj Gaikwad, Balkrishna Ingle, Dilip Padmukh, Arvind Avasarmal, Ravi Javale and Laxman Hivarale have appealed to all citizens to attend Athawale's meeting organised on the anniversary of the name extension on Tuesday.