RPI protests exclusion from Maha Yuti committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maha Yuti has established a district-level coordination committee to unify coalition parties against the opposition and address worker dissatisfaction due to constituency changes in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the exclusion of the (RPI) from this committee has caused discontent among its officials.

In this regard, Nagraj Gaikwad, the city president of RPI, has filed a written complaint to the state presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shinde Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The complaint states that, under the orders of RPI leader and union Minister Ramdas Athawale, the party actively campaigned for Maha Yuti candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the Maha Yuti has not nominated any RPI candidates for the Assembly elections, nor has it considered RPI officials for any boards or MLC nominations. As a result, Gaikwad stated that they will consult senior leaders about whether to support the Maha Yuti candidates in all three constituencies during this election.