RPI warns of agitation over smart meter installation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction) has issued a stern warning against the installation of smart meters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, threatening to launch a mass agitation if the plan proceeds.

In the initial phase, smart meters were installed in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. However, these installations faced significant opposition from consumers, leading to the suspension of the programme. Despite these protests, plans are now underway to install the same smart meters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar starting next month.

Manish Narwade, the district president of the RPI, has voiced strong opposition to the move. The National Construction Company (NCC) has been awarded the contract for installing the meters across Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Narwade emphasized that smart meters would result in customers paying twice the amount in prepaid bills, disproportionately affecting common people, the poor, farmers, and small entrepreneurs. Due to such adverse impacts, the installation of smart meters has already been halted in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. A delegation led by Narwade and including Pawan Pawar and Sandeep Ahire, met with chief engineer of MSEDCL Shantilal Chaudhary. The delegation warned that the installation of smart meters would trigger a mass movement through democratic means if the plans are not reconsidered.