Rs 1 cr. collected at Lok Adalat in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Lok Adalat was organized on Saturday at the Civil and Criminal Court under the chairmanship of Judge V.D. Patil. A total of Rs 1 crore was collected in 1,290 pre-litigation cases.

During the event, notices were issued to the overdue taxpayers of municipal councils and gram panchayats. As a result, 243 out of 2,000 taxpayers of the municipal council, who had delayed payments for years, paid a total of over Rs 16.88 lakh in taxes. Additionally, 1,042 villagers from 138 gram panchayats in the taluka cleared their dues, contributing over Rs 25.41 lakhs. Thirty customers from Mahavitaran paid 12,500 rupees, and various banks collected a total of Rs 1 crore. The present attendees include the president of the legal services committee justice V.D. Patil, justice A.I. Auti, justice V.N. Katkar, vice-president of the tehsil lawyers' association, Adv. Anant Shejwal, block development officer Chandrahari Dhokne and municipal council chief officer Nandkishore Bhombe and others were present.