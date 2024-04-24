Rs 1 L fine imposed on college for taking 3 students exam on PRN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a college for holding three students examination on permanent registration number (PRN) instead of hall ticket.

It may be noted that many colleges were not paying the collected fees of students and generating hall tickets online on time. They were allowing students to appear for the examination on PRN. This was creating problems for the students as well as for the university during the declaration of the result. It was maligning the image of the Bamu due to the delay in the result declaration.

Therefore, the university announced before the examination that college students should appear for the examination with hall tickets only. Bamu also made it clear that action would be taken against the affiliated colleges if any student takes the examination on PRN.

The university received information that a college of management and information technology (Shendra) took the examination of three students of undergraduate courses on PRN without permission. Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari decided to levy a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the college.