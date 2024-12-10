Rs 10 K fine on colleges for non-participation in Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on a college for its non-participation in Central Youth Festival (CYF).

This year’s CYF will be hosted in the Bamu campus from December 25 to 28. Director of Students Development Board (SDB) Dr Kailas Ambhure said that advisory and research committees were formed for the preparations of CYF under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

He said that the whole process of registration is being implemented online up to December 15. The colleges will have to submit a hardcopy of the online registration form with the SDB.

“The institutes will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 if they fail to register for CYF. A total of 43 young artists, including two managers, can participate from one team,” he said. For details, one may contact Harishchandra Sathe from SDB. There will be six different stages for six categories of art.

36 Art contests in six categories

A total of 36 competitions of art forms will be presented in six categories at this year's Youth Festival. The categories and art forms competitions are as follows:

--- Music Section - Classical Singing, Classical Percussion, Light Classical Singing (Indian), Light Classical Singing (Western), Group Singing (Wester), Group Singing (Indian), Folk Orchestra, Qawwali and Jalsa

--Dance Section: Folk/Tribal Dance, Classical Dance

--Drama Section: One-Act-Play (Marathi/Hindi), Skit, Mimicry, Mime

--Fine Arts Section: Painting, Collage, Poster, Clay Sculpture, Cartoon, Rangoli, Spot Photography, Short Film

--Poetry Section: Poetry Recitation, Debate and Quiz

--Folk Art of Maharashtra: Powada, Bharud, Vasudev, Gondhal, Bhajan, Folk Song, Folk Drama and Lawni.