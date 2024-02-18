Rs 100 crore fund approved for BAMU under PM-USHA scheme

Allocation, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and research capabilities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is poised for a significant transformation following the approval of a Rs 100 crore fund under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme. This allocation, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and research capabilities, marks a substantial step towards realizing the university's vision for academic excellence and innovation.

The PM-USHA scheme, initiated by the Central Government to align with the new national education policy, focuses on bolstering educational institutions across the nation. Last year, the university, under the leadership of the then vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, submitted a proposal totaling Rs 120 crore for infrastructure development and research initiatives. Following rigorous evaluation and advocacy efforts, the university's proposal garnered approval, with Rs 100 crore allocated for the university and an additional Rs 4 crore designated for the Model College at Ghansawangi, a constituent of the university.

Funds for diverse purpose

The allocated funds are slated for diverse purposes, including Rs 40 crore for infrastructure and construction, Rs 30 crore for the acquisition of scientific equipment, Rs 20 crore for renovation and upgrading efforts, and Rs 10 crore for various training programmes. The implementation will occur in phases, with Rs 65 crore earmarked for the initial phase, followed by Rs 30 crore and Rs 5 crore for subsequent phases.

Dr Phulari holds meeting

Present VC Dr Vijay Phulari, convened a meeting on Sunday to review the proposal's implications and strategize its execution, underscoring the significance of this funding milestone for the university's future trajectory. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarvade, Head of RUSA Cell Dr Gulab Khedkar and acting registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar were present.

Success due to teamwork

Former VC Dr Yeole expressed pride in the teamwork that facilitated the approval of the proposal, emphasizing its positive impact on the university's academic landscape. Notably, similar success was achieved at Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University, where proposals led by Dr. Yevle resulted in the allocation of funds totaling Rs 24 crore, further highlighting his leadership and commitment to academic advancement.