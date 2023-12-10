Rs 1000 Cr proposal for DP roads ready

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has prepared a Rs 1000 crore proposal for the construction of roads in the city development plan (DP). The proposal will be submitted to the State Government soon.

The DP plan was sanctioned for 18 villages which included the city in 1991 and for the main city in 2001.

The attention was not paid to the roads sanctioned in the plans during the last 30 years. Today, there is a great need for roads. So, the Municipal Corporation prepared a Rs 1000 crore plan.

Currently, the work on the plan is going on. Until the approval of the new plan, the municipal corporation explored the roads in both the old development plans.

More than 300 roads are on just paper.

The corporation has acquired land for the roads. Encroachments have surfaced on some DP roads and land owners made plots on the land illegally and sold them.

Town Planning and Land Acquisition Departments have issued TDR on some roads during the last few years, without acquiring land completely.

The acquisition of this land is just on paper. Even the roads were not constructed. CSMC administrator G Sreekanth took the point of DP roads on the agenda. He asked the officers to prepare the list of DP roads for which, the land was partially or fully acquired or pending to trivial issues.

There is a need for Rs 1000 crore for 150 such roads development. The draft of the plan was prepared. The CSMC will decide to develop roads in future if the Government provides financial assistance.