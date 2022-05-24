Rs 11 crore allotted to retired employees

Aurangabad, May 24:

Retired employees of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) were paid pending dues of Rs 11 crore on Tuesday. So far, Rs 24 crore has been paid in arrears and another Rs 15 crore is yet to be paid.

From 2018 to 2022, 2700 cases of arrears of bills of the retired employees and existing employees were pending with the AMC. The employees had been taking follow-up of the issue for the payment of the pending bills. Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey started paying the arrears.

The arrears of allowances, contribution, differences, insurance, promotion and supplementary payments of about 550 employees were pending for 12 to 24 years. The amount totaled up to Rs 39 crore. In the first phase, arrears of Rs 13 crore were paid. The administration tried to give a big relief to the employees by approving the outstanding bills of Rs 11 crore on Tuesday.