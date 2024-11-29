Rs 120 cr. sanctioned for Garware Stadium development: Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MLA Atul Save announced Rs120 crore for developing Garware Stadium, Kalagram and nearby areas. The goal is to make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a sports hub. He announced on Friday during the inauguration of the CREDAI Maharashtra Premier League (CMPL 2024) knockout rounds.

Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth and Kalika Steels Director Anil Goyal were present. CREDAI Maharashtra President Pramod Khairnar said the tournament aimed to help builders reduce stress and showcase their sportsmanship. The event was attended by former CREDAI president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, treasurer Narendrasingh Jabinda and joint secretary Ashish Pokharna. CREDAI Karad President Appasaheb Pawar and Nanded President Abhijit Renapurkar were among the dignitaries in attendance. The event was compered by Vidyanand Bedekar, while Sameer Sonawane delivered the vote of thanks. The organizing committee, led by President Vikas Chaudhary and Secretary Rohit Suryavanshi, worked diligently to ensure the event's success.

Semifinals today

On Friday, teams from Amravati, Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur won their matches. The semifinals will be played on Saturday.

Caption:

At the inauguration of the knockout rounds of CREDAI Maharashtra Premier League (CMPL 2024), MLA Atul Save was felicitated by CREDAI Maharashtra President Pramod Khairnar, Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth, and entrepreneur Anil Goyal.

