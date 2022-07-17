Rs 15 crore fund for National Cooperative Spinning Mill in Sillod

Sattar became the first beneficiary of the Shinde government

Aurangabad, July 17:

MLA Abdul Sattar has become the first beneficiary of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the State. The road has been cleared for a proposed National Cooperative Spinning Mill to promote textiles in his Sillod-Soygaon constituency. The mill has received administrative approval for a fund of Rs 81 crore as government share capital. Funds of Rs 15.26 crore have been sanctioned in the first phase. An ordinance was handed over to Sattar to receive the first phase of funds by Parag Jain Nainutiya, principal secretary of the department of textile industry.

This decision will speed up the construction of spinning mill in Sillod. The place for the mill will be decided within a month. After that the share capital will be checked along with the terms and conditions along with a financial capability report within three months. When Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the urban development minister in the previous government, Sattar got around Rs 200 crores of funds for Sillod. In a show of strength for Shinde in Mumbai last week, he floated the spinning mill issue, and CM Shinde promptly approved his proposal. Hence Sattar has become the first beneficiary in the first fortnight of the Shinde-Fadnavis government to get the funds of 15.81 crore approved.

Approval to water grid for 107 villages

The department of water supply and sanitation has also received administrative approval for water grid water supply scheme for 107 villages in Sillod tehsil under Jal Jeevan Mission programme worth Rs 665 crore. This is the second water grid scheme in the district. The first water grid scheme has been approved in Paithan tehsil.