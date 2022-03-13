Rs 1.99 crore for Yatri Niwas at Ajanta Caves

Aurangabad, March 13:

The government has allocated Rs 1.99 crore for construction of Yatri Niwas for tourists near Dhammanchal of Ajanta Caves and for various development works like road to Vetalwadi fort.

There was no accommodation for the poor in the Ajanta Caves area. They were having trouble because they could not afford expensive hotels. Now that the Yatri Niwas will be built, it will benefit the poor, said minister of State Abdul Sattar.

After inspecting Janjala fort, Vetalwadi fort, Ghatotkach caves and Ajanta caves, Sattar instructed the concerned authorities to immediately submit proposals for construction of infrastructure here. Some of the proposals submitted in that regard have been approved. Including construction of cement road to Vetalwadi fort (phase 1) Rs 30 lakhs and construction of cement road to Vetalwadi fort (phase 2) Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.99 crore has been approved for construction of Yatri Niwas. Substantial provision has been made in the State budget for the development of the tourism sector in Marathwada. Therefore, employment generation will be boosted from tourism business, said Sattar.