Rs 2 lakh stolen from Deogiri Bank ATM in four days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An inter-state gang stealing cash from the ATM by stealing the ATM card information and later cloning it is active across the state. In this manner, Rs 2.08 lakh was stolen from the ATM of Deogiri Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd at the Railway Station area in the past four days.

According to the details, three persons were going to the Deogiri Bank ATM on June 5. On June 8, the guard of the ATM centre Praveen Makasare got suspicious about the activities of these three youths and asked them to write their names and phone numbers on the register. However, they started running away. Makasare, bank CEO Praveen Nandedkar, branch head Neha Oak and others chased them and nabbed one of them, but the other two managed to flee from the scene. The arrested has been identified as Shivpujankumar Nanku (25, Uttar Pradesh). When the officers checked the transactions, it was found that they had withdrawn Rs 2.08 lakh from the ATM in four days. Shivpujankumar was handed over to the Vedantnagar police.

He confessed that they stole the information of the ATM cards of various persons and clone it to withdraw money from ATM. They choose the ATM of credit societies or cooperative banks for these transactions. There are several such gangs from Uttar Pradesh that are active in various parts of Maharashtra, he confessed. API Anil Kankal is further investigating the case.