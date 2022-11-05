Rs 22K stolen from woman’s purse

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A thief stole Rs 22,000 from the purse of a woman gone in a jewellery shop with her husband in Pandharpur area on October 31.

Police said, Hanuman Shantilal Roole (Balanagar, Paithan) and his wife Vaishali had gone to purchase jewellery at Rupali Jewellers in Pandharpur on October 31. Vaishali had kept Rs 22,000 cash in her purse. An unidentified thief without her notice opened the zip of her purse and stole the money. After some time, the Roole couple realized that the money was missing, and hence they lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. A case has been registered against an unidentified thief while PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.