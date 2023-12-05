Rs 25000 'cost' to the teacher for hiding information of the previous petition

High Court order to pay 'cost' amount to bar association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court slapped a cost of Rs 25000 to a teacher who filed a new petition by concealing the information about the earlier petition and the bench's interim order in it. The order also said to pay this amount to the bar association.

Petitioner Shubhangi Jagdish Dhole is a resident of Faizpur in Yawal tehsil of Jalgaon district. She is an assistant teacher in the PY Choudhary primary Vidyamandir. As per Section 23 of the Free and Compulsory Education Act, it is mandatory for all teachers in local bodies and private schools to pass the 'TET' examination by March 30, 2019. However, the petitioner passed the examination after the deadline. Therefore, the deputy director of education, Nashik issued a letter suspending the salary of the petitioner and terminating his service.

This letter was challenged by the petitioner in the Bench through a petition. The bench ordered not to terminate the service of the petitioner as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Also, the bench gave an interim order that the salary should be continued.

Meanwhile, the petitioner was re-joined by the institution on September 1, 2023 in a post with 100 percent recognition due to the retirement of one of the teachers. Such a proposal was sent to the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad education officer (Primary). As no decision was taken on that proposal, the petitioner filed the second petition by concealing the information of the previous petition of Jalgaon ZP. When it was pointed out by the lawyer of P Shantaram Dheple, the bench passed the order as above.