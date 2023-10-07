Rs 265cr proposal for Garware Stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken a decision to establish ‘Garware Stadium’ of the International standards. The process to acquire 27 acres of land for it is under process. The project advisory committee has submitted a proposal to the government to establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the stadium and a proposal of expenditure to the tune of Rs 265 crore. Similarly, the CSMC officers will also visit Varanasi, to see the work of the Stadium being established there.

The decision to establish a stadium was taken recently and the matter is being persuaded to the state government. The proposal for the funds for the stadium was tabled during the cabinet meeting held in the city recently. A decision was taken to grant 27 acres of land for the stadium. Similarly, the 2.5 acres of land given to the MIDC for Kalagram will be taken back and the process for it is underway. The process for establishing an SPV will start after the green signal from the government.

Ajay Thakur has been appointed as a PMC and he has prepared a proposal of Rs 265 crore. Provisions for the expenditure of the stadium will be made in the CSMC budgets step by step. Similarly, funds will also be raised from the sponsors for the pavilions.