Rs 2,700 crore proposal for compensation from Marathwada

Farmers in Marathwada awaiting compensation

Aurangabad:

Crops on 17 lakh hectares have been damaged due to heavy rainfall in Marathwada in the last two months. On November 4, the divisional administration sent the final survey report to the government. As per the report, farmers have suffered a loss of Rs 1,500 crores due to continuous rains and Rs 1,200 crores due to heavy rains. Attention has been paid to what decision the government will take in this regard.

Sowing was done on 48.22 lakh hectares in Marathwada this year. Out of this, crops on 30.20 lakh hectares have been damaged in four months. The government paid Rs 1,008 crores for the compensation of July-August. Later, Rs 599 crore were sanctioned for crops lost due to incessant rains, and Rs 72 crores for damage caused by snails. Now there is a demand of Rs 2700 crores in total for the compensation of damages caused due to heavy rains in September-October.

The total crop loss is 68 percent in Aurangabad district, 63 percent in Jalna, 43 percent in Parbhani, 64 percent in Hingoli, 73 percent in Nanded, 64 percent in Beed, 55 percent in Latur and 67 percent in Osmanabad district.

Number of farmers losing crops

In Marathwada, 28.76 lakh farmers have suffered financial loss due to rain in four months. In the last two months, 17.52 lakh farmers suffered losses. In this, crops on 19 lakh hectares of non-irrigated land, 8,471 hectares of irrigated and 26,449 hectares of orchards were damaged. In the first phase, grants were received for five districts. This time, crop loss in all the districts of the division are included.