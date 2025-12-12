Rs. 3 crore contributed to chief minister’s relief fund from the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To support farmers affected by heavy rainfall, various organizations, associations, and individuals in the district have contributed a total of Rs. 3,16,60,846 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. According to information from the CM Relief Fund cell at the District Collectorate, the amount was collected up to Friday noon. District collector Deelip Swami had appealed to citizens, social organizations, institutions, entrepreneurs, and industrial groups to donate.

The industrial sector made significant contributions, with the Seed Industries Association of Maharashtra donating Rs. 1 crore and the Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal also contributing Rs. 1 crore. Contributions from District Collectorate officials amounted to Rs. 86,300. Other donations included Rs. 3,62,000 from the Marathi Arthashastra Parishad, Rs. 2 lakh from the District Labour Cooperative, Rs. 1,11,000 from the Professional Sound & Light Association, Rs. 51,000 from the Sant Eknath Mandir Sansthan, Rs. 1,11,000 from Shendra Kamangar Gram Sabha, Rs. 2,12,475 from the Tehsildar Office, and Rs. 25 lakh from the Gram Audyogik Shikshan Mandal. In total, 29 organizations contributed Rs. 3,16,60,846.