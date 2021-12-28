Rs 3 crore plan for electrification of the GMCH

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

In the first phase, a plan of Rs 3 crore has been made for electrification work of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and it will be approved in the district planning committee on January 3, said district collector Sunil Chavan.

He further said that a committee of reputed institutes has been constituted to ensure that the electrical system in the GMCH would remain up to date for 20 years. Fire audit of government hospitals was conducted on the backdrop of accidents in hospitals in Bhandara, Nashik and Ahmednagar. It included GMCH. An electrical audit of the GMCH has also been conducted. A committee of Government Engineering College, Deogiri College and MIT has been constituted for the electrification of the GMCH.

Work on the surgical building will begin soon. OPD, college, medicine building and other works including electrification will cost Rs 19 crore. Currently, the power supply system in the GMCH is very old. The power supply system in the GMCH is very old. The power supply system of operation theater, OPD, MRI, old neonatal department in the GMCH has come to a standstill.

As the cable gets older, short circuit incidents occur more frequently. Hence the need for electrification arises. The first phase of electrification is expected to get approved in the DPC meeting on January 3. There is currently a provision in the DPC for expenses incurred on the background of omicron. Therefore, no additional grant has been demanded from the government, said Chavan.