Rs 3.20 crore school grant distributed at tehsil level

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, has approved the annual action plan and budget for the year 2021-22 for the 2095 ZP schools, allocating a joint school grant of Rs 3.20 crore. Schools are still waiting for this fund. Meanwhile, it will be difficult to spend the funds this financial year.

Gatne said that the school management committee should spend the funds keeping in view the needs of the schools. The funds will be used for repairing defective items in the school, other expenses, purchase of sports, laboratory equipment, paying school electricity bill, water facility, purchase of educational materials for teachers, classroom teaching, annual maintenance of school building and providing facilities facilities. Gatne has instructed to spend 10 per cent of the funds on Swachh Karya Yojana as per the approval given by the Project Approval Board (PAB) for Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalay Mohim. Fund distribution should not be delayed. The funds allotted to the education officers should be distributed to the schools immediately. The schools are awaiting the grants as the academic year ends. The education department should take care not to delay distribution, demanded Rajesh Hiwale, District president of Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Sangh.

Tehsil wise distributed funds: (In Rupees)

Aurangabad - 42,42,500

Gangapur-40,10,000

Kannad - 46,90,000

Khultabad-17,05,000

Paithan-45,72,500

Vaijapur-46,60,500

Sillod-41,25,000

Phulambri - 24,82,500

Soygaon-16,000,000