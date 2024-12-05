Rs. 4 lakh stolen from car; Thieves caught on CCTV

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two thieves on a motorcycle stole Rs 4 lakh from a farmer's car in Lasur Station on Thursday around 12.30 pm. The theft was recorded on CCTV outside a local shop.

Farmer Ravindra More from Malivadgaon had sold maize to his friend and local trader, Shivaji Jadhav, on November 12. More accompanied Jadhav to the State Bank of India branch at Lasur Station to collect Rs 4 lakh on Thursday. After receiving the money, they went to the Vaibhav Kirana store to buy groceries, leaving the cash in the car. One thief, who had been watching, stole the money while they were inside. Both thieves then fled on their motorcycle. The incident was captured on CCTV. After realizing the theft, More lodged a complaint at the local police station. Police arrived and conducted a panchnama. The process of filing a case was ongoing by late evening.