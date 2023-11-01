Rs 48 crore scam of Yashaswini credit society; 211 complaints received

Depositors worried as investigation slows down

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A scam of Rs 47.82 crore was also revealed in Yashaswini Mahila Credit Co-Operative Society of Devidas Sakharam Adhane (Navjeevan Colony, N-11), chief manager of Adarsh cooperative society. However, even after 22 days have passed since the filing of the case, the investigation of the case has slowed down, which has increased the anxiety of the depositors.

Like 'Adarsh', the depositors are now demanding that the economic offence wing investigate the matter and speed up the refund process. A case of fraud was registered on October 8 against a total of 15 people including Adhane and his wife and son at Cidco police station. Loans of Rs 28.81 crore have been raised by more than 15 self-help groups through this credit institution. According to the balance sheet as on March 31, an investment of Rs 12.97 crore was found. Of that, 57 percent i.e. Rs 7.40 crore of investment was illegally diverted elsewhere. The police have received over 211 complaints in this case.

Loan to self through self-help groups

From 2014 to 2022, Adhane transferred Rs 19 crore from 'Yashaswini' to another institution. He established a self-help group in the name of other women and raised a loan of Rs 28.81 crore through forged documents. When the police inquired about some of these directors, it was found that they appointed very ordinary, less educated women as directors and kept all the powers to themselves.