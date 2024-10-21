Rs 55,000 worth of banned gutkha seized in A.S. Club Raid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A trader was arrested for stocking Rs 55,000 worth of banned gutkha at his Flora Society home during a raid on Sunday night.

The accused, Sharad Nandlal Sethi (57, Flora Society, A.S. Club)) was arrested during a raid conducted by the Crime Branch and Cyber Cell team. Acting on a tip-off, the police, led by Cyber Cell PI Shivcharan Pandhare and PSI Kailas Annaldas, targeted illegal activities in the Waluj industrial area and raided Sethi's home. Police learned that a trader had stocked banned gutkha in a posh society and with witnesses, raided the Flora Society. The trader admitted to hiding the gutkha in his house’s car parking area. Upon inspection, police found 225 packets of banned gutkha worth Rs 43,200 and 250 packets of Jafrani zarda worth Rs 12,000, totaling Rs 55,200. A case has been filed, and the gutkha has been seized.