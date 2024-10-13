Rs 56 cr Pavilion boost for Garware Stadium

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal corporation will build a new pavilion at Garware Stadium in four phases with a Rs 56 crore budget, seating 8,000 spectators. The project includes changing rooms, umpire rooms, and a commentary box. CSMC Administrator G. Sreekant has stated that they will issue tenders soon.

Garware Stadium has been neglected for several years, leading to only a few events like Lokmat's Apna Premier League being held there. CSMC administrator G. Sreekant solved water issues, using treated water to keep the lawn green year-round. State-level competitions and regular bookings have resumed. The municipal corporation has been pushing for the “Kalagram” land for over a year, but progress is stalled due to lack of political will.

The funds for the pavilion will come from the municipal corporation's treasury, although efforts are being made to secure additional funding from the government in the future, as mentioned by the administrator. Teams from various countries will come to play here, inspiring emerging players from Marathwada. The city could also produce many international-level players. The stadium aims to attract international teams, inspire local talent, and create jobs. The corporation is also seeking additional government funding.