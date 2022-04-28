Rs 56 crore sanctioned for Khandoba temple

Aurangabad, April 28:

The State government has approved Rs 56 crore for the renovation and development of the Khandoba Temple in Satara area.

The works include repair of the deepmal (lamp post), sabha mandap, building new bhakta niwas, shops, toilets, landscaping, providing drinking water and parking, installation of the street lights, electrification and other works. The interior and exterior walls of the temple will be strengthened with plaster. Various works will also be carried out inside the temple. Also, the upgradation of the 2 km road near the temple premises will be completed from the funds.