Rs 600 Cr works done in Central Constituency: Jaiswal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Development works of Rs 600 crore were carried out in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency during the last two and a half years duration. If you give me a chance, I will do more development work in my Constituency. Vote in large numbers for my victory with a big margin,” said Pradeep Jaiswal, the Mahayuti candidate from Central Constituency during a Padyatra taken out on Sunday.

He said that funds were used in many places on roads, drainage, laying of water lines, memorials of great men, and auditoriums for temples and parks in the constituency.

“A large number of development works were carried out to make the life of the citizens of the Constituency comfortable,” he said. In the last phase of the campaign, Jaiswal started taking out a padayatra after taking Darshan at Sansthan Ganpati today.

Horses and camels added to the splendour of this padyatra. Citizens expressed their satisfaction with Jaiswal's development work and supported him. Jagdish Siddha, Dheeraj Siddha, Gajendra Siddha, Vishwanath Rajput, Dheeraj Pawar, Yuvraj Siddha, Ajay Parati, Qayyum Shaikh, Ashok Kawade along with office-bearers, activists and citizens participated in the padayatra.