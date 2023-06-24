Rs 70 L being demanded college teacher’s job: Dr Sudhir Gavhane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “During the last few years, quality was given a secondary place in the education field. An education society of a college demands Rs 70 lakh for giving the job of a teacher. Not just this, a person holding the Constitutional post of Governor seeks money for the appointment of a vice-chancellor. How much the situation will deteriorate? The situation of research is not good,” said Dr Sudhir Gavhane, former VC, without taking anyone’s name.

Rotary Club’s Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Bhushan Award - 2023 was presented to Dr Gavhane in a programme organised at Rukhmini Auditorium of MGM Campus on Saturday. He was speaking in the programme.

Former IAS officer Avinash Dharmadhikari, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Rotary Club president Deepak Pawar, treasurer Shailesh Tulapurkar and secretary Anay Phansalkar were seated on the dais.

Deepak Pawar made an introductory speech. Principal Dr Rekha Shelke introduced Dr Gavhane. Chancellor Kadam said that Gavhane's contribution as the first Vice-Chancellor of MGM University was unique.

Dharmadhikari announced to start of a free coaching centre for poor, intelligent students of Marathwada to become IAS, and IPS as per the suggestion of Dr Gavhane.

Box

Gavhane mentioned that India is lagging in terms of research along with the statistics of other countries in the world. “We are also far behind in the world in terms of patents. Because, there is very little provision for research in the budget of our country,” he added