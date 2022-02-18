Rs 763 cr to be deposited in farmers accounts

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17:

The State government will deposit Rs 763 crore in the bank accounts of 44.87 lakh wet drought hit farmers of Marathwada soon.

Farmers have suffered heavy crop losses because of rainfall in the region during the last rainy season. They also lost Rabi season.

The government will deposit the compensation amount into accounts of 44.87 lakh farmers. As per the announcement by the government in November 2021, nearly Rs 2821 crore (75 per cent) compensation was already distributed. The office of divisional commissioner sent a proposal to the government seeking financial aid of Rs 763.75 crore (25 per cent).

Heavy rainfall damaged crops in Kharif season. Orchards were also destroyed.

A total of 44.87 lakh farmers from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded suffered the losses. Though the administration claimed 100 per cent compensation given in the first phase while many farmers did not get it even today. The government also announced to give financial aid than the State Disaster Response Fund percentage. The orders to release the 25 per cent compensation were released on Thursday.

Box

District-wise compensation distribution

The district-wise distribution of financial aid of farmers is as follows:

Aurangabad-6,76,077 farmers (Rs 98 crore), Jalna-5,59,646 farmers (Rs 93 crore), Parbhani-4,44,751 (Rs 67 crore), Hingoli- 2,97,867 (56 crore), Nanded-7,13,905 (Rs 136 crore), Beed-8,48,037 (Rs142 crore), Latur-5,07,499 (Rs 97 crore), Osmanabad-4,39,379 (Rs 71 crore).