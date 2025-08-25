Rs 80 crore sought for Grishneshwar temple repairs; outer premises work worth Rs 156 crore underway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Seven years after the launch of the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple Development Plan at Ellora, much of the promised work still remains unfinished.

While a Rs 156.63 crore master plan was approved to develop the outer premises, a fresh proposal of Rs 80 crore has been sent to the government for repairs inside the temple. Since the inner sanctum falls under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), clearance from both the state and Centre is required. “Work inside the main hall will start only after approval,” said district collector Deelip Swami, adding that the committee chaired by the guardian minister has already forwarded the proposal. Additional chief secretary B. Venugopal Reddy has instructed agencies to complete the Rs 156 crore works by March 31, 2026, to ensure readiness before the Kumbh Mela.

Concerns over jyotirlinga’s condition

The jyotirlinga is reportedly showing signs of wear. Collector Swami said that if the temple committee passes a resolution for external darshan and submits it to the district administration, possible measures will be considered. Devotees often face difficulties due to strict rules inside the sanctum, he added.

Work status in seven years

The project, estimated at Rs 112 crore in 2018, rose to Rs 156 crore by 2024, with Rs 45 crore allocated this year. In recent years, encroachments were removed and stone, soil, and lime works carried out. Progress on major facilities includes:

• Pilgrims’ lodging: 70% complete

• Shopping complex: 10% complete, dome and design work in progress

• Waiting hall and multipurpose hall: 20% complete