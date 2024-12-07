Rs 90 lakh cheque dishonor: Accused acquitted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The First Class Judicial Magistrate A.S. Chonde in Mumbai acquitted the accused in a Rs 90 lakh cheque dishonour case. The complainant, Z.V. Steels Pvt. Ltd., failed to prove that the cheque was issued as a legal liability.

The court ruled that the essential elements under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act were not established. The complainant alleged that goods worth Rs 90 lakh were supplied to the accused firm, and a cheque issued for the amount was dishonoured. However, the accused argued that their firm was a partnership, not a proprietorship, as claimed by the complainant. The complainant could not present evidence linking the accused to the disputed cheque. Citing insufficient evidence, the court held that the accused could not be held liable. Advocate Yogesh Sahebrao Thorat represented the accused.