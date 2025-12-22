₹1.94 crore fine in cheque dishonour case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to the dishonour of a cheque issued for repayment of hand-loaned money, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) H D Deshinge at Paithan sentenced the accused to two months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.94 crore. The court ordered that if the accused pays the fine amount, it should be given to the complainant as compensation. If the fine is not paid, the accused will have to undergo one additional month of imprisonment, as stated in the order.

During the trial, the accused failed to produce any concrete evidence, as required by law, denying responsibility for repayment of the amount. Taking note of this, the court on December 18 2025 convicted the accused under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and passed the above order.

What was the case?

In 2020, the accused woman had taken ₹97 lakh as a hand loan from the complainant, Adv. Aditya Uttam Rathod, on the condition that it would be repaid within one year. After one year, when the complainant demanded repayment, the accused issued a cheque. When the complainant deposited the cheque in the bank, it was returned unpaid. The complainant then sent a legal notice demanding payment of the cheque amount within the prescribed time. As the accused failed to repay the money, the complainant filed a criminal case through Adv. Sushil Bansode.