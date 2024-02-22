RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat visits Shri Kshetra Sarala Bet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsangchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is currently on a tour of Marathwada. On the fourth day of his visit, he was received with enthusiasm at Shri Kshetra Sarala Bet on Thursday.

During his visit, Dr Bhagwat paid his respects at the Samadhi of Sant Gangagiriji Maharaj, where he was briefed about the pilgrimage site by Sant Ramgiriji Maharaj. He actively participated in various activities, including planting a Tulsi sapling in the premises and performing the Gomata Kalvad puja at the 150-year-old Goshala. Notably, he also donned the sacred veena, upholding a 200-year-old tradition at the site, and engaged in conversations with revered saints. Dr Bhagwat's schedule for tomorrow includes attending a village development activity meeting organized by the RSS.