RT-PCR test mandatory before any surgery

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 2:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has ordered all the government and private hospitals in the district to inquire about the three Covid-19 doses to the visiting patients.

He also underlined that it is mandatory to conduct RT-PCR test, like other tests including HIV, before operating any patient.

He was speaking during the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held today. The decision aims at increasing the vaccination percentage in the district.

The admission case paper of patients seeking admission in hospitals should specifically mention about the doses. These case papers will be cross-checked through a mechanised system.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided to create awareness about the vaccination and increase the percentage through showing of slides (in cinema halls and theatres) stating appeal of the district collector.

The DDMA also served show-cause notices to 10 heads of primary health centres (in rural and urban sectors) for recording poor vaccination percentage in their jurisdictions.

The zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne, resident deputy collector Mandar Vaidya, deputy collector Prabhoday Muley, deputy collector Sangeeta Chavan, district supply officer Appasaheb Shinde, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, GMCH Dean Dr Varsha Rote, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, AMC’s medical officer Dr Prerna Saklecha and others attended the meeting.