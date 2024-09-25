RTO employees' strike continues on second day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The employees at the Road Transport Office (RTO) continued their strike on the second consecutive day (on Wednesday). As a result, the number of vehicle owners visiting the office significantly declined. With employees on strike, vehicle owners appeared to adopt the stance of doing vehicle-related tasks later.

The employees went on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, demanding the implementation of the staffing pattern and the cancellation of transfers at different levels. The strike continued on Wednesday as well. There is minimal involvement of employees in processes like learning licenses, permanent licenses, and fitness inspections, as these can be handled through online application procedures and fee payments. However, for tasks such as vehicle transfers and the removal of hypothecation from vehicles (taken on loan), the motor vehicle inspectors play a crucial role. The strike has slowed down the progress of these tasks.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Vijay Kathole said that 31 employees are currently on strike and motor vehicle inspectors have been assigned to maintain operations during this period.

Online applicants experience delays

There was also a noticeable lack of activity at shops around the RTO office that process various online applications, including xerox centres operating from four-wheeled vehicles. These businesses reported a decrease in the number of people coming to the RTO office due to the strike.