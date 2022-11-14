RTO issues notice to inspection agency

Aurangabad

Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued a show-cause notice to the inspection agency for giving an 'Okay' certificate to an LPG tank in an auto-rickshaw without inspecting, said RTO Sanjay Metrewar.

It was unveiled that the agency had given a certificate to the LPG tank in an auto-rickshaw without physically checking. RTO took cognizance of the matter and issued a show-cause notice to the agency. The agency will have to submit the reply to the notice within the stipulated time or its business certificate will be canceled. The agency has given the certificate without checking the gas kit and the documents of the auto-rickshaw, Metrewar said.