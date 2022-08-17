RTO officials alert citizens from fraudsters

Fraudsters promising job in the RTO, claiming to be close friends of RTO

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have appealed to the citizens to be alert from fraudsters extorting money from people by promising a job in RTO. Some fraudsters are posing as close friends of the transport officials by showing photographs clicked with the officials. Regional RTO Sanjay Metrewar has appealed that people should not pay any money to these fraudsters and no recruitment is being held by the RTO.

As per the officials, a person met the RTO officials on August 16. He informed that two people told him that they would hire him in the RTO office as they had close ties with the officials. But he would need to pay them money. To make him believe their claims, they also showed him their photographs with RTO officials and pretended to be in the transport department. The person also told the officials that both of them were wearing khaki uniforms. Taking the matter seriously, the officials have lodged a complaint against both the suspects in the Vedantnagar police station in this regard. Metrewar said, if anyone is asking for money in the name of providing a job in the RTO, the police should be alerted about the person. Currently there is no recruitment for RTO.

Clicked photos on Independence Day

As per the officials, the fraudsters might have clicked the photographs during the Independence Day celebrations with other people who had gathered for the flag hoisting event.