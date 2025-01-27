RTO veterans share wisdom

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Retired Regional Transport Officers (RTO), Assistant RTOs, and Motor Vehicle Inspectors came together on Republic Day to share valuable insights on efficient, stress-free work practices. The event, held on Sunday, fostered camaraderie between former and current officers while emphasizing the importance of collaboration for departmental growth.

The gathering, organized under the guidance of Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, featured retired dignitaries including Sarjerao Shelke, Ashok Giri, Sartaj Khan, Rameshchandra Kharade, Ashok Wagh, Prakash Jadhav, and Shahid. During the event, the retired officers expressed their joy at being invited back to their former workplace. Some became emotional, recalling cherished memories from their years of service. “The combination of senior officers’ experience and new officers’ technical expertise will undoubtedly enhance the department’s reputation and work culture,” remarked one of the speakers. The event was attended by several Assistant RTOs, including Manish Daund, Avinash Patil, Ravindra Narayan, Kalyani Mandlik, Sandeep Gosavi, Dhananjay Devkar, and Sarode. Assistant RTO Savita Pawar compered the program, while Raju Nagre extended the vote of thanks.

Photo Caption:

Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole felicitating retired RTO Sarjerao Shelke during the Republic Day event.