RTO work hamper due to strike

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Regional Transport Office (RTO) borne a deserted look and various works were hampered due to employees strike on Wednesday. People were sent back telling that the employees are on strike.

The employees gathered in the morning at the RTO Gate to press various demands. RTO Employees Association officials Tushar Bavaskar, Krushna Maske, Chandrakant Salunke, Rajusingh Bight, Rekha Kadam, and others were present. Several sections in RTO were closed due to the absence of the employees and the applicants coming for work had to return empty-handed.

RTO Sanjay Metrewar said, the learning, permanent license tests, fitness tests were not hampered but the internal official work was somewhat affected, he said.